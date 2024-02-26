EventsConcerts

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh coming to Edmonton on huge new tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 26 2024, 7:28 pm
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh coming to Edmonton on huge new tour
Diljit Dosanjh/Live Nation

Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is coming to Edmonton this spring, and his latest show promises to be a massive one.

Dosanjh will perform at Rogers Place on Monday, May 6, on his new Dil-Luminati World Tour.

The event is one of several stops in Canada for the music mogul, which includes Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, March 1 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Dosanjh is one of the most-viewed Punjabi artists of all time. “Indian Drake” has recorded 13 studio albums, was the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at Coachella, and appeared as a judge for three seasons of India’s reality show Rising Star.

The megastar has also appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood and Punjabi movies of all time. Fans can see him onscreen in films such as Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh/Live Nation

Diljit Dosanjh

When: May 6, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online starting Friday, March 1 at 10 am

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop