"It's been a long road": Gagner thriving with extra NHL shot with Oilers

It hasn’t been easy for veteran Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner over the past few months.

The former Oilers first-round pick from 2008 was coming off major offseason hip surgery this summer, and there were doubts that he would ever be able to be an effective NHL player again. The Oilers, liking the veteran presence that Gagner would bring to the team, decided to hedge their bets in September and signed the 34-year-old to a PTO.

Unfortunately, Gagner couldn’t play in any preseason games due to his ongoing recovery. The cards were stacked against the London, Ontario native, but that didn’t stop him from putting in the work.

Instead of packing things up, Gagner headed to the AHL, where he played three impressive games with the Bakersfield Condors, earning him yet another NHL contract and ensuring him a third stint with the Oilers team, who initially drafted him all those years ago.

It turns out the Oilers were right to bet on Gagner. The veteran scored two goals in his first game back in Oilers threads, and Gagner has cemented himself as one of the team’s most productive bottom-six forwards, notching four goals and seven points in 14 games with Edmonton so far this season.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” Gagner told reporters after Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. “I knew what I was committed to, and I wanted to be here in helping this team win.”

"It’s been a good feeling contributing to wins." Sam Gagner speaks after registering a goal & assist tonight. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/YHDGvhzCOS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 13, 2023

The Oilers fanbase feels a certain type of admiration for Gagner, unlike any other player on the team. He might not be as skilled as the team’s big guns like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but fans can recognize a player who wears his heart on his sleeve, and Gagner is the epitome of a player who plays the game with plenty of passion.

That love seems to be reciprocated by Gagner, who serenaded the fans at Rogers Place with a post-game interview on the ice after Tuesday night’s victory.

“The support you get here is unlike anywhere in the league; it’s the best fans in the league,” Gagner said amid a cheering crowd. “It’s just an incredible place to play, and I’m so thankful to play in front of these fans every night.”

For fans outside of the Oilers, having a player like Gagner would be nice, but it wouldn’t quite reach the levels of admiration he has in Edmonton. This is a player who has connections to the team for over a decade.

The fact that he is in an Oilers uniform once again is enough for some fans. Gagner becoming an important cog in the team’s success is an added bonus.