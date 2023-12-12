"He's got all the tools": Oilers' McDavid has high praise for Connor Bedard

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid had some high praise for Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard ahead of their first game against each other tonight.

The 18-year-old 2023 first-overall pick has been one of the most anticipated players to enter the league this season with an amount of hype that might only be compared to McDavid’s first NHL season back in 2015.

McDavid was asked about what he thought of Bedard’s skillset ahead of tonight’s matchup.

“His shot is really what jumps off,” McDavid told reporters after practice. “I was impressed just how smart he is, how skilled he is, how good he is with the puck. Any time you’re a player of his stature, you’re gonna have a lot of different skills.

“He’s got all the tools in the toolbox.”

@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Xtpv5WJ7iO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 12, 2023

The Oilers captain says he has been asked what kind of advice he would have for a player like Bedard, but McDavid says that the potential rookie of the year doesn’t need his advice.

“[Bedard] has a good head on his shoulders,” said McDavid. “He knows what he’s doing, he’s got a great group of guys on the other side to help him if he ever needs it and he seems like he’s handling everything well.”

McDavid can recall what his first games against guys like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were like. For Bedard, his first game against McDavid and the Oilers is certain to leave a similar impression.

Reporters were also able to get Bedard’s side of the story ahead of the game.

“What [McDavid] has been able to do [over his career] is just remarkable,” said Bedard. “Getting to see it up close here tonight and go against it should be fun.”

During McDavid’s first game against Crosby, he was able to get three assists in a 4-3 loss against the Penguins. It will be interesting to see if the added excitement of playing one of the NHL’s best fires up Bedard to put up similar numbers.