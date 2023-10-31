Sam's back: Oilers sign Gagner to cheap one-year contract

Sam Gagner is ready for another tour of duty with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have inked the 34-year-old forward to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

#Oilers have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with Sam Gagner: $775,000 cap hit.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 31, 2023

Gagner signed an AHL deal with the Oilers’ affiliate in Bakersfield last week. It appears he has impressed Oilers management in a short period of time, earning a new contract after just three games.

The veteran centre scored five points (1-4-5) in three games with the Condors, including a goal and an assist on Saturday.

This is Gagner’s third tour of duty with the Oilers. He played seven seasons in Edmonton from 2007-08 to 2013-14, before returning for parts of two seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

With 542 games in an Oilers uniform, Gagner ranks 22nd all-time in games played. His 317 points rank 21st.

To make room for Gagner, the Oilers dumped Adam Erne on waivers. Erne was held without a point in six games after being signed to a contract on October 13.