It appears as though we know which direction the Edmonton Oilers plan to go as the trade deadline nears.

Early on in the season, most fans thought that general manager Ken Holland would look to upgrade either on the blue line or in between the pipes. Both areas have become less of a concern in recent months, however, which has instead resulted in the Oilers shifting their focus towards a top-six scoring winger.

One winger they are believed to have an interest in is Vladimir Tarasenko. The Ottawa Senators forward signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Sens this past offseason, and has 13 goals and 33 points through 45 games. He does have a no-trade clause in his contract, though it is believed he would waive it to join Connor McDavid and company.

Another winger, who was discussed earlier in the week, is Jordan Eberle. The former Oiler, who is set to become a UFA this summer, could be moved if the Seattle Kraken fall out of the playoff picture.

“Their top priority from our understanding is to add a top-six forward if at all possible. I think the idea there is to upgrade on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN’s Insider Trading. “We mentioned Jake Guentzel as a real splashy name last week, I think he remains on their list.

“Jordan Eberle’s name continues to grow within the front office of the Oilers, the idea of a reunion with him if Seattle falls out of it. He’s a pending UFA. Vladimir Tarasenko changed agents for the fourth time in three years last week. He’s got a full no-trade, but I believe he would waive for a contender like Edmonton. Tarasenko I believe is on the market for Edmonton as well.”

As mentioned by LeBrun, Guentzel is another name the Oilers are believed to have an interest in. That was also brought up later by Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, as the Sportsnet insider suggested the Pittsburgh Penguins forward is Holland’s top target.

“If Guentzel is available, my opinion is that’s their guy. That’s the guy they want to get,” Friedman said.

Guentzel is also on an expiring contract and is having another great season with 22 goals and 50 points through 47 games. The Penguins, given their struggles, could look to move him to a contender ahead of the deadline.

Two other forwards mentioned by LeBrun as potential targets for the Oilers are Daniel Sprong and David Perron. That said, the Detroit Red Wings are sitting in a wild-card position, so they may be hesitant to sell.

While it’s unclear who it will be, plenty of players expected to be made available could suit the Oilers’ needs. With the futures of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid uncertain, Holland is well aware that he needs to be all in this season, and is fully expected to make a big splash in the coming weeks.