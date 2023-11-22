Oilers make major changes to forward lines and defence pairs

The Edmonton Oilers may look a bit different on the ice tonight.

It appears that head coach Kris Knoblauch will be making his first major shuffle of the Oilers lineup ahead of their tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Monday morning’s practice in Raleigh gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from both the team’s new-look forward lines and defensive pairs. Oilers TV reporter Tony Brar had the first report.

Oilers lines & pairings at Morning Skate: Foegele – McDavid – Draisaitl

Kane – RNH – Hyman

Janmark – McLeod – Ryan

*Erne, Gagner, Hamblin & Brown rotating on fourth line Nurse – Kulak

Ekholm – Bouchard

*Broberg, Desharnais & Ceci rotating on bottom pair Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 22, 2023

Up front, Warren Foegele has once again been promoted to the team’s first line to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 27-year-old has shown well at times playing in the top six and does possess a really good shot. He’s been among the more productive depth forwards on the team this season with seven points in 17 games.

The second line of Evander Kane-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zach Hyman will stay intact. The trio has shown some chemistry this season, with both Kane and Hyman being among the most productive forwards on the team of late.

The big change in the bottom six is the return of Mattias Janmark, who has missed the last 10 games with an injury. The Swede will set up shop on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan.

The fourth line is still not completely known. Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, James Hamblin, and Connor Brown were each rotating in those spots. If Knoblauch decides to run a standard 12-6 formation, at least one of those players will have to sit out. An 11-7 formation, which Knoblauch ran against the Florida Panthers on Monday, would require two of those players to come out of the lineup.

On the defensive end of the roster, the first pairing has seen a shake-up. Defenceman Darnell Nurse remains, but his usual partner Cody Ceci has been demoted down to the team’s third pairing. Taking his place in practice was veteran Brett Kulak, who might play on his off side tonight.

The pairing of Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard has gone untouched as the team’s second pairing. Similar to the Oilers’ fourth line, the third pairing is not exactly known.

Ceci is a safe bet to play on the right side. Both Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais were, however, rotating on the left side in practice. It does sound like Broberg will get the nod if the team decides to only dress six defencemen tonight, according to Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor.

Yes, that seems to be the thought process. Likely VD out of lineup. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 22, 2023

In goal, it appears Stuart Skinner is back as the starter after having the night off against the Panthers.

This is the first time we have seen wholesale changes by Knoblauch. The coach has been with the team for over a week now, and it seems like he is finally ready to put his mark on the roster.

We’ll see if these changes work as the team prepares to battle with the Hurricanes at 5 pm MT on Sportsnet.