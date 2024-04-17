Welcome Back Gagner: Oilers call up veterans from AHL as playoffs loom

The Edmonton Oilers have called up Sam Gagner from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors ahead of the 2024 NHL playoffs.

This move comes just a day after the team called up defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL and a week after recalling Dylan Holloway. Gagner is not expected to be in the Oilers lineup for tonight’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The #Oilers have recalled Adam Erne and Sam Gagner from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 17, 2024

Gagner signed a cheap one-year contract with the Oilers in October. He appeared in 27 games with the Oilers this season, scoring five goals and 10 points, before being sent to the AHL before the NHL trade deadline.

The 34-year-old appeared in 15 games with the Condors, where he scored three goals and nine points. Gagner is doubtful to be a regular in the Oilers’ lineup when the playoffs come around, but he could be decent injury insurance for the bottom six. Gagner also gives head coach Kris Knoblauch more options to shake up his bottom six if he wants to make changes.

Welcome back to Edmonton Sam Gagner! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6Rd1HJ35mu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2023

Veteran forward Adam Erne, who started the season with the Oilers but has been in the AHL since January, was also called up from the farm. He has just two points in 23 games with Edmonton this season. Like Gagner, he will be up with the team to provide insurance at the forward position and give the coaching staff more options during the postseason.

There is a good chance both Gagner and Erne will be in the lineup for tomorrow night’s season finale against the Colorado Avalanche. The team will almost certainly rest some of its big guns before the playoffs start this weekend.