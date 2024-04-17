Edmonton Oilers fans attending tonight’s game have been called into action by the Arizona Coyotes fanbase to help send off their team in style.

Tonight’s matchup could be the last NHL game in Coyotes history as the team is expected to be relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, with an announcement that could come as early as tomorrow. With that in mind, the Arizona fanbase wants to give the team a proper send-off to thank them for the 28 years they spent in the desert.

They plan on doing this by bringing back a long-held playoff tradition: the whiteout.

The only problem is that they won’t be able to accomplish a true whiteout on their own. Oilers fans travel very well, and games in Arizona are often a sea of orange and blue when Edmonton comes to town. The sheer number of Oilers fans in attendance could put a damper on the Coyotes’ send-off.

This is why fans of the Yotes have reached out to the Oilers Reddit page, asking them to wear white if possible to help give their team one last memory to bring with them before they move to Utah.

Judging by the replies to that post, it seems like Oilers fans are receptive to helping out the Coyotes faithful. Given that Edmonton is already set to go on yet another exciting playoff run, giving a fanbase that has had little to nothing to cheer about over the last few seasons a bit of joy before they lose their team is a small ask.

“I’ll be there in a white oil sweater,” replied one Reddit user

“I’m sorry you’re losing your team. We’ve come close a couple times but that was a long time ago. If you don’t want to cheer for the Salt Lake franchise, there is plenty of room on the Oilers nation band wagon,” said another.

“Love the idea of a whiteout. Grew up with Jets 1.0 and was shattered when they left Winnipeg for the desert. Sucks that they are moving again,” another Oilers fan replied.

Whether or not Oilers fans listen to the plea, tonight’s game will be a very emotional one for fans. Ticket prices to get into Mullett Arena have skyrocketed since the news broke, and the atmosphere is expected to be electric.