Oilers resting two regulars for final game in Arizona

The Edmonton Oilers will be without two regulars on their blueline for an emotional game against the Arizona Coyotes.

This game has the potential to be the last Coyotes game in NHL history before the team reportedly moves to Salt Lake City, Utah, next season. The team is already working with their fanbase, prepping Mullett Arena for one last whiteout.

Other than that obvious storyline, tonight’s game does not hold much significance for the Oilers. The team is locked into second place in the Pacific Division, and neither a win nor a loss will affect who they play in the postseason.

As such, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has confirmed that defencemen Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci will not be playing tonight. Instead, it will be call-up Philip Broberg and trade deadline acquisition Troy Stecher taking their spots.

630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer had the lines at the morning skate.

As per @EdmontonOilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch:

Nurse-Ceci are out. Henrique-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Carrick-Brown Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Broberg-Stecher Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 17, 2024

Taking out Nurse and Ceci not only gives the defensive pair a chance to rest before the playoffs but also allows the team to get one last look at Broberg and Stecher ahead of the postseason. If an injury occurs, both of those players could wind up being important parts of the lineup.

Outside of that, there doesn’t appear to be any other major changes. Broberg will play with Stecher on the team’s third pairing, while Brett Kulak and Vincent Desharnais are bumped up into the top four. Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard remain as the Oilers top pair.

The forward lines look to be staying the same as Monday’s 9-2 drubbing of the San Jose Sharks. Connor McDavid will play in his second-straight game since coming back from an injury. He will have Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman line up next to him.

Derek Ryan is once again the extra man.

Between the pipes it will be backup Calvin Pickard manning the crease for the Oilers. The 31-year-old was in the net during last week’s 3-2 OT loss to the Coyotes and is looking for some redemption.

Gametime in the desert is set for 8 pm MT.