One of Edmonton’s top burger spots has just opened a new concept, and this time, it’s all about the ‘za.

Straight from the team behind Backstairs Burger, Backstairs Pizza will be serving up unique savoury and sweet pies from the burger chain’s downtown location.

You can literally eat pizza for both dinner and dessert with dozens of different toppings to try.

While Backstairs Burger is known for its smash burgers that come with some truly wild toppings, Backstairs Pizza keeps the same energy with plenty of delicious treats to be had.

Savoury pies include dishes like the My Boy Bleu with bacon glass, pickled wild blueberries, blue cheese dressing, pesto, and an egg.

If you’re a fan of Backstairs Burger’s famous Duck Tots, you can now get a pizza version with shredded braised duck, hoisin aioli, green onion, and crushed peanuts.

If you’re looking to round out your meal with dessert, the spot also offers several sweet pizzas with toppings inspired by classic sweet treats such as Coffee Crisp, Reese’s Pieces, and Strawberry Pop Tarts.

Backstairs Pizza is open Monday through Saturday, 4 pm to close.

Backstairs Pizza

Address: Backstairs Burger – 11998 109A Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram