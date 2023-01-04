We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Edmonton food events.

Last year was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like pizza parties, dinner and movie events, and popular markets. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in January.

Dinner and a Movie

This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.

On January 6, the bar will be showing the super popular Top Gun: Maverick.

When: Friday, January 6 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023, open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton Instagram Coffee Tasting Ever tried cupping before? Cupping is the process to determine different coffee notes, such as cleanness, sweetness, acidity, mouthfeel, and aftertaste. At this tasting, you’ll learn what to look for in eight different cups. When: Saturday, January 7 from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Alternate Route Coffee Co. — 3655 44th Avenue East Nisku

Price: $31.76 Pizza Party At this party, guests will be able to learn to make slowly fermented yeasted dough that can be used to make pizza and many other types of flatbreads as well. When: Tuesday, January 10 from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library — 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton Cocktails For a Cause This is a great chance to try two of the cocktails from the Buca menu while also enjoying some samples from Buco’s food menu. All proceeds go towards Heal YEG. When: Thursday, January 12 at 6 pm

Where: Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Epcor Tower — 10423 101st Street NW #100, Edmonton

Price: $54.06 Beer School 101 Whether you’re an expert or a newcomer, this is an in-depth introduction to all things craft beer. This includes eight 4 oz samples of craft beer and a tour of the brewery as well. When: Thursday, January 12 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Endeavour Brewing Company — Suite 4A 215 Carnegie Drive, St Albert

Price: $30

Plant-Based Cooking Class

Cooking classes are often a fun and educational experience, and if you’re curious about vegetarian cuisine then this is an ideal way to get into it.

When: Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church — 15 Corriveau Avenue St. Albert

Price: FREE

Executive Sous Chef Keith Jarvis will be presenting a four-course dinner paired with wines at this competitive but friendly event. Different wine vendors from all over will be competing against each other to take home the top prize of the best of the evening.

When: Friday, January 20, from 5:50 to 10 pm

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: $130

A Taste of the Caribbean Culinary Experience

Put on by the Secret Ingredient YEG team, this is a chance to cook and eat the delicious flavours of the Caribbean.

When: Sunday, January 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: Edmonton North East Hub — 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $91.19

Winter Candle Making and Cocktails

Candle-making sounds interesting enough, and at this event, you’ll not only be able to make and take home four of them but also sip on cocktails and try a few bites from the Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar.

When: Sunday, January 22 from 6 to 8 pm

Where: Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar — Riel Drive St. Albert

Price: $111.35