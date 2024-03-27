8 things to do on Easter in Edmonton that are free

With the Easter long weekend fast approaching, it’s looking like the perfect time to get out and enjoy the sunshine. However, it feels like we can’t even go five steps outside the door these days without needing to pay for something.

For those looking to get up to something this Easter but don’t want to put a dent in their pocket, check out some of these awesome activities in Edmonton that are free:

What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and this weekend is the perfect time to get out and explore now that the weather’s warming. Best of all, it’s always free to see!

What: Head down to a Cabelas location in Edmonton this Easter, where you can take a free photo with the Easter Bunny and receive a free 4 x 6 photo! Reservations need to be made in advance, so check here for more details.

What: Spending time in the great outdoors is great for your health and wallet, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking through rough and muddy terrain for now. For those dying to get outdoors this Easter, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

What: Old Strathcona is known for its artsy and eclectic charm. Thankfully, there’s a map that can help you take in all of the mural art this area has to offer. On its website, the Old Strathcona Business Association features an illustrated guide to more than 70 works of art scattered throughout the side streets and alleyways in the area.

What: Okay, this one isn’t totally free, but at less than $5 to see an Easter movie, it’s pretty much a steal. Catch Hop on the bargain big screen this Saturday for just $3.99 at Cineplex theatres across the city. The full list of screening times is available on the Cineplex website.

What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!