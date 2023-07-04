10 awesome FREE things to see and do in Edmonton in July

Looking to get out of the house this July but you’re feeling a little strapped for cash?

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 things to do in Edmonton this month that are totally free to check out:

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Two Alberta Avenue Night Markets will take place this July, and they’re free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends. For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.

What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.

What: Okay, this one isn’t entirely free, but at less than $5 to catch a flick, it’s pretty much a steal. Movies for just $2.99 are playing this July at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

What: One of the most popular food-focused days of the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, live entertainment, activities and more. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Queen Mary Park

Whyte Avenue Art Walk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vladimir Tsviklist (@tsvv_art) What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it. Where: On Whyte Avenue

When: July 7 to 9

What: Summer has officially arrived in Edmonton, and while we are so happy to be out in the sun, we’re not trying to over-exert ourselves either! For those dying to get outdoors, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!

What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and it’s a beautiful spot to walk around or have a picnic somewhere shaded. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!