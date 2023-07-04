10 awesome FREE things to see and do in Edmonton in July
Looking to get out of the house this July but you’re feeling a little strapped for cash?
We’ve rounded up a list of 10 things to do in Edmonton this month that are totally free to check out:
Edmonton International Street Performers Festival
What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!
Where: Churchill Square
When: July 6 to 17
Tickets: Free admission
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Last Thursday of the month
Alberta Avenue Night Markets
What: Two Alberta Avenue Night Markets will take place this July, and they’re free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends. For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.
Hit up a farmers’ market
What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.
See a movie
What: Okay, this one isn’t entirely free, but at less than $5 to catch a flick, it’s pretty much a steal. Movies for just $2.99 are playing this July at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.
Edmonton Jerk Festival
What: One of the most popular food-focused days of the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, live entertainment, activities and more. Best of all, it’s free to check out!
When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Queen Mary Park
Go for a hike
What: Summer has officially arrived in Edmonton, and while we are so happy to be out in the sun, we’re not trying to over-exert ourselves either! For those dying to get outdoors, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.
Explore weird and wonderful attractions
What: Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!
Go for a stroll around the Alberta Legislature grounds
What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and it’s a beautiful spot to walk around or have a picnic somewhere shaded. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!