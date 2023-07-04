Here's how you can get free admission at K-Days this year

Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card.

Or a Telus World of Science membership because for one day only, if you show either one, you’ll get free entry to the grounds at K-Days.

On Sunday, July 23, Edmonton Public Library (EPL) cards or a Telus World of Science membership get you free admission to Edmonton’s biggest extravaganza of rides, games, music, food and adventure.

Everyone needs to have their own membership to get in, but if you don’t have a library card yet, what better time than now to sign up?

In addition to library cards being free to all Edmontonians, libraries have tons more to offer than just books these days! A library card gets you access to audiobooks, Makerspaces where you can try 3D Printing or designing T-shirts, and a lot more.

You will, however, need to pay for things like food and ride tickets once you’re on the grounds of K-Days. But either way, this is a fantastic way to save a few bucks while enjoying one of Edmonton’s biggest summer festivals! It’s a win-win because you’ll end up with a library card or even a Telus World of Science membership in the process! The Science Centre is packed with cool things to see this summer.

K-Days

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Free admission with an EPL card or Telus World of Science membership on July 23