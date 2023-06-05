9 things you didn't know you could do at the Stanley A. Milner Library

Libraries are a whole lot more than just books these days.

If you’ve ever thought of trying out 3D printing or wanted to put your design onto a T-shirt, the Makerspaces at Edmonton Public Library (EPL) are hubs for all things making and creating. Some of these features can be found at your local EPL location, but they are all under one roof at the Stanley A. Milner Library downtown.

Here are nine things you didn’t know you could do at the library.

The library offers a fleet of 3D printers with free training on how to use them. Once you’ve completed the 3D Printing 101 course, you’re free to book a time and print to your heart’s desire.

Have a bunch of old family VHS tapes lying around? The library has a swath of tools to help you convert analog media, including VHS, VHS-C, cassette, CD, floppy disk, slides, film negatives, vinyl records, or photographs into a digital format.

This is the perfect chance to brush up on your culinary skills or learn more about food in general. The Stanley A. Milner library has a 2,100-square-foot kitchen space where you can saute, simmer, and season various dishes. Check out some of its cooking classes!

After taking a Cricut 101 class, you can book a time with the library’s vinyl cutter. This can be used to make decals for hard surfaces or fabrics; get those creative juices flowing!

After creating your design on the vinyl cutter, you could use the heat press to create custom clothing, accessories, and home decor. Maybe you’ve had a T-shirt design in mind for a while and want to make it a reality; here’s your chance!

If you have an idea for a podcast or your band wants to record some music, the library has a number of recording studios that will meet the needs of anyone, from beginner to professional. The recording studios are also set up with instruments if you’re looking to jam.

The possibilities are endless with the computer programs offered at the library. Mac computers with licensed software are perfect for projects involving music, sound, video editing, game design, programming, modelling, and illustration.

After completing a sewing machine certification course, you can show off your fashion design skills with the library’s computerized and non-computerized sewing machines.

This machine creates a cut edge by vaporizing materials with a laser. There are endless possibilities to be had with the library’s laser cutter, where your digital designs come to life as useful and beautiful works of art.

Stanley A. Milner Library

Address: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square