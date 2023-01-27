Some iconic and impressive LEGO art is coming to Edmonton this spring

LEGO fans get ready, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton this spring.

The Art of the Brick exhibit will set up shop in YEG come May 5, and you can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

Some of Sawaya’s pieces that will be on display include some well-known works, including the fan-favourite “Yellow,” a life-size sculpture of a man pulling his chest apart with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks flowing from the cavity, Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and a multimedia collection of LEGO brick-infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

A custom-made version of the “Yellow” piece was even featured in Lady Gaga’s G.U.Y. music video in 2014, with her face superimposed on the art piece.

“The Art of the Brick reimagines famous artistic masterpieces in LEGO form,” said Alan Nursall, president and CEO, of Telus World of Science – Edmonton in a news release. “Visitors of all ages will witness art in a whole new way while building their own masterpieces through a medium that has captivated and inspired generations.”

In addition to Sawaya’s original pieces, The Art of the Brick exhibition at Telus World of Science will feature other experiences, including “LEGO Drag Race” where you can build a LEGO brick car and test your creation on different inclines, “Hidden Hands” where you can build a mystery object inside a covered box with only your sense of touch and “Free Play,” a chance to let your imagination run wild with bins of LEGO bricks and no limit to your creativity.

Tickets are already on sale for the exhibit and can be found here.

The Art of Brick exhibit has been seen by more than 10 million people worldwide, making stops in more than 100 cities in 24 countries across six continents.