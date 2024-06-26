The fountain at the Alberta Legislature reopens this weekend

The new and upgraded water features at the Alberta Legislature grounds are set to partially open just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

Visitors to the grounds will once again be able to enjoy the reflecting pool and dome fountain located on the North side of the Legislature building this weekend after the site closed for construction in March 2023.

The pool’s new features include barrier-free entry points, which allow safe and easy access for people with mobility challenges, opening the pool to more people.

This is the first phase of grounds upgrades. Phase two includes the “River” water feature concept, which Albertans selected early last year and is slated to be completed in 2025.

In addition to the water features being updated, walkways and decking will be repaired and reimagined.

“Albertans and visitors to the legislature have been waiting a long time for these pools to reopen and I am thrilled that Phase 1 is done for them to enjoy this summer! I look forward to continuing the work to keep our legislature grounds accessible, safe and fun for everyone for decades to come,” said Minister of Infrastructure Pete Gutherie.

The reflecting pool, north cascade fountains, and dome fountain were originally built in the 1970s.

Crews used two types of Canadian granite, the majority of which was repurposed from the old fountain and pool, to complete the new reflecting pool and dome fountain.