Alberta Premier Danielle Smith revealed the government’s intention to opt out of the federal dental plan in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week.

In the letter dated June 25, Smith explained why Alberta plans to opt out of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) by 2026.

“The new Canadian Dental Care Plan unnecessarily replicates this coverage for many Albertans. This duplication raises the question of the value of maintaining two plans and whether health funding would be more wisely used to support a single plan,” reads the letter.

“For Albertans, the addition of another dental plan is both complex and confusing. Juggling two overlapping plans and struggling to understand their similarities and differences from a coverage viewpoint is challenging.”

Albertans have been reacting to news of the decision in a recent Reddit thread, and it’s safe to say many are not happy.

People also expressed exhaustion over the divisive politics, sharing their beliefs that this decision is more about stoking anti-federal government sentiments than being in the best interest of Albertans.

It also provoked people to share their growing concerns about Danielle Smith as leader of the Alberta government, with frustrations over cut pensions and financial struggles reigning supreme in the comments.

The provincial government responded to Albertans’ growing concerns about leaving the CDCP in a statement to Daily Hive.

“Alberta urged the federal government to work with the provinces to improve existing dental coverage, but they chose to proceed with this new program anyway. This was also done without consultation of the provincial dental associations, who have since raised their concerns with the plan which we share.

“This Canadian Dental Care Plan duplicates the coverage provided by Alberta’s low-income dental programs, and we intend to opt out of it.

“We would welcome additional funding from the federal government to enhance support for Alberta’s existing program, making it available to more Albertans that need it,” says Andrea Smith, Press Secretary of the Office of the Minister for Health.

