Rainfall warnings have been issued for areas west of Edmonton with up to 80 mm of rain set to fall just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warnings early Wednesday morning for a large swath of western Alberta. Heavy rain is expected tonight and Thursday, with total amounts of 50 to 80 mm.

Areas north of Highway 11 will see rain kicking off this evening and continue through Thursday.

Rain will begin by Thursday afternoon and continue through the day, with rain forecasted to end Friday morning in areas near and south of Highway 11.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” ECCC added.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.