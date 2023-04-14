A river is coming to the Alberta Legislature grounds (VIDEO)

Some big changes are coming to the Alberta Legislature water features, with the government announcing plans for a design concept that mirrors a river.

Albertans were asked to give their say on three design concepts in January and overwhelmingly supported the design concept “River,” which received more than 65% of the vote.

In addition to the water features being updated, walkways and decking will be repaired and reimagined.

The dome fountain and reflecting and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as mechanical system and public safety issues.

“Alberta’s legislature and grounds are a gathering place for Albertans and visitors from all walks of life,” said Nathan Cooper, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta in a news release.

“Thanks to this project, the north plaza will have a great new gathering place to enjoy in the summer months. Thank you so much to everyone who took time to submit their feedback. I cannot wait until the new features open in 2024!”

The province says $20 million is being invested into renewing or replacing the water features and walkways on the Alberta Legislature grounds

Construction is expected to be complete, with water features fully opened, by Summer 2024.