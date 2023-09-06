You can go on a ghost-hunting tour this fall at Fort Edmonton Park

If shows like Ghost Hunters ever had you imagining yourself in ghost-hunting gear, peering through night vision goggles while listening for anomalies in a creepy basement, you’re in luck.

Take part in a three-and-a-half-hour-long paranormal tour from now until December 5 at Fort Edmonton Park. This haunting experience takes you through the depths of the park and the river valley after dark, using a range of ghost-hunting tools and techniques.

“Back by popular demand, Paranormal Tours returns to Fort Edmonton Park!” reads the website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

“Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of our most haunted hotspots?”

Tours occur at the 1846 Fort and a number of buildings on 1885 Street.

During the tour, you’ll use tools like Echovox, Spirit Box, Motion Detectors, Recording Devices, Laser Grids, and EMF readers while hearing some of Fort Edmonton Park’s best-kept ghost stories.

You might also like: 6 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this month

There's a unique gaming centre in Edmonton that you have to check out

An ENORMOUS Oktoberfest celebration is coming to the ICE District

“We can not guarantee any paranormal interaction. This experience is authentic, and no gimmicks will be used.”

Each tour will visit the historic Fort Complex and other buildings, including Daly’s Drug Store, Lauder’s Bakery, and Kernohan’s Millinery. You’ll want to dress warm and comfortable because these buildings are kept cool for preservation, and it’s a lot of walking outdoors.

Halloween is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for a ghoulishly good thrill. Find your tickets here.