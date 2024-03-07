4 food and drink festivals to look forward to in Edmonton this spring
It may still be on the chilly side, but things are about to heat up in Edmonton as the season of food festivals kicks off.
If you’re looking to get dates in your calendar, here are the best food festivals taking place in Edmonton this spring.
Edmonton Downtown Dining Week
Make the most of Edmonton’s incredible downtown dining scene, where restaurants will be offering multi-course menus starting at $15, right up to $65. Whether you’re looking to try brunch, lunch or dinner, you may just discover a new favourite spot.
When: March 20 to 31, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Edmonton International Beerfest
Take the opportunity to try hundreds of beers from around the world at this huge Beer festival. With live music and performers, including stilt walkers, magicians, and street performers, beer lovers won’t want to miss out.
When: March 21 to 23, 2024
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: From $34.17 per person; buy tickets here
Filipino Restaurant Month
A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Made With Love Banff Food and Cocktail Festival
This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.
When: April 19 to May 4, 2024
Where: Various locations in Banff