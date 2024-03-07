4 food and drink festivals to look forward to in Edmonton this spring

It may still be on the chilly side, but things are about to heat up in Edmonton as the season of food festivals kicks off.

With plenty of unique dining experiences and tasting events coming up, spring is bringing us all the delicious eats and sips we need after a long winter.

If you’re looking to get dates in your calendar, here are the best food festivals taking place in Edmonton this spring.

Make the most of Edmonton’s incredible downtown dining scene, where restaurants will be offering multi-course menus starting at $15, right up to $65. Whether you’re looking to try brunch, lunch or dinner, you may just discover a new favourite spot.

When: March 20 to 31, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Edmonton International Beerfest

Take the opportunity to try hundreds of beers from around the world at this huge Beer festival. With live music and performers, including stilt walkers, magicians, and street performers, beer lovers won’t want to miss out.

When: March 21 to 23, 2024

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: From $34.17 per person; buy tickets here

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff