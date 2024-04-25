What happened to the Mill Creek Bridge flags on Whyte Ave? We found out

If the Mill Creek Bridge on Whyte Avenue is a part of your usual commute, you’re likely familiar with the flags that used to fly along the sides of the bridge.

Never noticed them? Well, we sure did. They were taken down over the winter, and their disappearance has eaten away at us to the point that we had to find some answers.

Also known as the “Bridge Without Borders,” the flags were first installed in 2018 to showcase various Francophonie communities in Canada and across the globe.

They were part of a project spearheaded by Edmonton’s French Quarter, a Business Revitalization Zone containing Francophone institutions and festivals, such as the University of Alberta Campus Saint-Jean, La Citie Francophone, the Flying Canoe Volant, making it the heart of Edmonton’s Francophone community.

In May 2022, the flags were taken down and replaced by Ukrainian flags as a show of solidarity with the country after Russia invaded in February of that year.

Flags completely came down over winter as harsh weather quickly wore them out. According to Alanna Morton, executive director of Edmonton’s French Quarter, work is underway to upgrade the flags to mesh banners better designed to withstand our harsh prairie climate.

“We are proud to continue the transformation of Millcreek Bridge into a lasting symbol of cultural unity and diversity with our ‘A Bridge Without Borders’ project,” said Alanna Morton, executive director of Edmonton’s French Quarter.

The flags will be vertical and secured, similar to the design Edmonton’s French Quarter shared with us.

Morton said they hope to have the banners reinstalled later this year.