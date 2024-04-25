A chunk of Stony Plain Road in Edmonton is about to close for the summer

A part of Stony Plain Road in Edmonton is about to fully close this summer as construction resumes on the Valley Line West LRT.

Starting at 7 am on Monday, April 29, Stony Plain Road will fully close between 131st Street and 139th Street, with the closure expected to last until August.

East and westbound traffic will be detoured on 102nd Avenue or 107th Avenue.

North/south vehicle access across Stony Plain Road will be maintained on 134th Street, a news release from the City of Edmonton says.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at 132nd Street, 134th Street, 136th Street, and 138th Street for those walking north/south.

The closure will allow workers to replace temporary pavement with permanent pavement, install concrete sidewalks and street lights, install foundations to support power to the new LRT, and begin rail installation this summer.

“Construction on Stony Plain Road will primarily occur during daytime hours; however, some overnight work may be necessary. Please exercise caution and follow all construction signage in the area,” the City of Edmonton stated.

“The City thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience while we work to complete this transformational project.”