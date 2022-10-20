SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans have very mixed reactions to the Oil Gear "reverse retro" jersey

Oct 20 2022, 9:02 pm
The appearance of a remixed Oil Gear jersey as a new “reverse retro” was a hit among some Edmonton Oilers fans. 

For others, not so much. 

The Oilers reintroduced a version of the famed, polarizing third jersey worn two decades ago that featured an original designed by legendary comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane as its latest reverse retro offering, and it certainly has fans in Edmonton both celebrating and lamenting the latest iteration of the club’s first third jersey. 

The original jersey, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2022 and was teased to return earlier this summer, features a “dynamic gear” surrounding the oil drop with each bolt hub signifying each one of the franchise’s five Stanley Cup titles.

Fans were, uh, not necessarily fans of its return. 

Overall, though, there were plenty of fans ready to vibe with the new, refreshed look. 

Lovers and haters alike can get their hands on the reverse retros starting November 11. They range in price from $210 to $260, according to the NHL. 

