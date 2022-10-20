Oilers fans have very mixed reactions to the Oil Gear "reverse retro" jersey

The appearance of a remixed Oil Gear jersey as a new “reverse retro” was a hit among some Edmonton Oilers fans.

For others, not so much.

The Oilers reintroduced a version of the famed, polarizing third jersey worn two decades ago that featured an original designed by legendary comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane as its latest reverse retro offering, and it certainly has fans in Edmonton both celebrating and lamenting the latest iteration of the club’s first third jersey.

A classic updated for a new era in Oil Country. Introducing our @adidas Reverse Retro 2022. #reverseretro Available 11.15#LetsGoOilers x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/Wblm36OGFh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 20, 2022

The original jersey, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2022 and was teased to return earlier this summer, features a “dynamic gear” surrounding the oil drop with each bolt hub signifying each one of the franchise’s five Stanley Cup titles.

Fans were, uh, not necessarily fans of its return.

Why bring back the worst jersey of all time? 🤮 — Rob Moses (@RobMoses) October 20, 2022

Trash 🗑️ — Michael FitzGerald (@CoachFitzGerald) October 20, 2022

I like the McFarlane jersey but the orange seems to clash, maybe if it was the copper colour it would look better. — A Prairie Ukranian (@the_big_uke) October 20, 2022

Omg that’s pre disgusting dude get rid of the orange — TOMSSTER (@TOMSSTER_) October 20, 2022

Overall, though, there were plenty of fans ready to vibe with the new, refreshed look.

Wasn’t a huge fan at first, but I think I like em now! I think they’ll look great with the socks, and the full outfit. — 💙🧡OilyHyman💙🧡 (@OyledUp) October 20, 2022

I’m gonna look cute af in this. — Alice “Big Al” Moran (@Alice_Moran) October 20, 2022

Lovers and haters alike can get their hands on the reverse retros starting November 11. They range in price from $210 to $260, according to the NHL.