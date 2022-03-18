The Duchess Bake Shop, one of the most popular and best bakeries in Edmonton, just reopened after being closed for two years.

This charming spot with warm decor and fancy detailing has become well known for having some of the best pastries, chocolate bars, coffee, and much more.

“We’re happy to announce the return of indoor seating at our 124th Street location and we’re excited to welcome you back in our space!” the Duchess Bake Shop team stated in a recent Instagram post.

The kitchen won’t be offering any lunch items right now, only to give the kitchen staff time to get back into the swing of things and get all of the favourite food items back on the menu.

“You’ll still be able to come down and meet with a friend for coffee and treats,” the Instagram post also said.

There are so many sweet and savoury baked in-house every day to choose from. Croissants are the measure of a great bakery and the one at Duchess Bake Shop is outstanding. There’s even different kinds, like the mouthwatering apricot earl grey croissant.

Brownies, cookies, and butter tarts are popular sweets, but there are so many that you really just have to stop by and look through the glass to see what looks best to you.

The seasonal flavours of macarons, homemade pies, and savoury danishes are sure to jump out as you browse the goodies up for grabs.

This reopening has even more exciting news to report, with an announcement that the space will also be adding outdoor seating to the location.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support,” read the Instagram post. “We are grateful that we can continue to brighten your days with delicious treats.”

Duchess Bake Shop

Address: 10718 124th Street, Edmonton

