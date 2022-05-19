A new Farmers' Market in Edmonton just opened and we can't wait to go

We are rolling into summer and that means farmers’ markets are ramping up and now there’s a new one to check out in Edmonton.

Currents of Windermere has partnered up with the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (iconic farmers’ market, we know) to deliver the Currents Farmers’ Market.

There are more than 40 vendors setting up shop, showing off their locally grown and produced goods, along with local entertainment and prizes each week.

In addition to the market, you’ll also be able to find special offers and activations from existing Currents of Windermere retailers. Free parking is available around Town Square, we love to see it!

The market kicks off on May 19 and runs through September 29. It will be held every Thursday from 4 to 7 pm, occurring rain or shine.

There will be weekly prizes given out each week from Currents of Windermere retailers and Currents Farmers’ Market vendors.

At the end of the market season, there will be a grand prize featuring items from Currents of Windermere retailers and Currents Farmers’ Market vendors that have been compiled throughout. Wicked!

When: Every Thursday from May 19 to September 29

Where: 6004 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton, AB T6W 0L9