Edmonton sports fans sound off after TSN 1260 is abruptly pulled off the air

Edmonton all-sports radio station TSN 1260 announced its shutdown on Wednesday, much to the disappointment of many fans who have listened over the years.

This news comes as a result of another cut by Bell Media, which also announced that Calgary’s Funny 1060, Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Vancouver’s Funny 1040, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410, and London’s NewsTalk 1290 are all officially finished.

For those in Edmonton, TSN 1260 was one of the best ways to keep up to date with some of the city’s biggest sports teams, mainly the Oilers and Elks. Safe to say, they were quite upset to hear today’s news.

“Well crap,” wrote Twitter user Lars Callieou. “Absolutely love these guys, TSN 1260 shut down, heard it was done this morning mid-sentence. Looking forward to listening to Gregor and the boys on their next show. Good luck wherever you land, I’ll be tuned in! Hey, Bell… let’s talk.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user with the handle @KrawcH_ was one of many struggling to process the information.

“TSN 1260 just went off the air mid-show in the most random and weird way ever,” he wrote. “Still can’t believe this is real.”

Many are frustrated not just with the cuts, but how Bell Media went about doing so. This isn’t the first time it has faced criticism for its handling of job cuts, as it faced plenty of backlash after shutting down a large group of stations back in 2021.

Several hosts of TSN 1260 have offered some brief thoughts on the news, while both Jason Gregor and Dustin Nielson hinted that they will be available for fans to listen to in some facet sooner than later.

