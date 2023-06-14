TSN 1260 off the air in Edmonton as Bell Media pulls the plug

Edmonton sports radio network TSN 1260 has shut down.

Afternoon host and Edmonton Oilers insider Jason Gregor shared the news on Wednesday morning in a tweet.

“Times are a changing,” Gregor wrote. “TSN 1260 has decided to shutdown. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from Connor Halley, Jason Strudwick, and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years.”

Meanwhile, the TSN 1260 station itself offered up a brief statement regarding its status.

“We have news to share about changes to TSN 1260,” the statement says. “As of 9:00 AM MT on June 14th, TSN 1260 is off the air. The realities of AM Radio in the broadcast media landscape have made this change unavoidable. We want to thank our advertising partners, sponsors and everyone who has contributed to this station over the years.

“But, we especially want to thank you – our listeners. Thank you for welcoming TSN 1260 into your homes, cars and lives for so many years.”

Dave Campbell, the Edmonton Elks’ colour commentator for TSN 1260’s rival station, 630 CHED, expressed his disappointment despite the competition between the two.

“Radio is a competitive business and I have gone to battle against TSN 1260 for many years,” Campbell said. “I also know many of the people who work at 1260 who are very talented and dedicated to their craft. I’m gutted for the staff at TSN 1260 and I hope everyone will find a path forward. Sad day.”

Edmonton’s station won’t be the only one closing down, either, as Bell Media has announced several closures. Along with TSN 1260, Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Calgary’s Funny 1060, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040, and London’s NewsTalk 1290 will all be shut down effective immediately.

Bell Media has had massive cuts before, as it also shut down Vancouver’s TSN 1040, Winnipeg’s TSN 1290, and Hamilton’s TSN 1150 in early 2021.