TSN 1260 hosts speak out after Edmonton all-sports station shuts down

Hosts of Edmonton’s TSN 1260 are speaking out after the station announced its permanent shutdown on Wednesday morning.

The station was an extremely popular one for sports fans in Edmonton, as it offered plenty of coverage on the city’s major sports teams the Oilers and Elk. Unfortunately, it is no longer, as Bell Media has decided to cut the station along with Calgary’s Funny 1060, Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Vancouver’s Funny 1040, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410, and London’s NewsTalk 1290.

Even with the news being very recent, several prominent figures from TSN 1260 have taken to social media to voice their thoughts, including Jason Gregor of The Jason Gregor Show.

“Times are a changing,” Gregor wrote. “TSN 1260 has decided to shut down. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from Connor Halley, Jason Strudwick, and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years.”

Times are a changing. @TSN1260 has decided to shutdown. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from @ConnorHalley @Jason_Strudwick and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 14, 2023

Another TSN member from Edmonton, Ryan Rishaug, a reporter for the Oilers, brought up how tough of a day it is for the many individuals who are now out of work.

“Really hard day for a lot of people at 1260,” Rishaug said. “Talented, amazing, awesome people who this town greatly appreciated. Has been a pleasure working alongside all of them. Thinking of them today.”

Really hard day for a lot of people at 1260. Talented amazing awesome people who this town greatly appreciated. Has been a pleasure working alongside all of them. Thinking of them today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Tom Gazzola, who served as the Oilers pre- and post-game host for 1260, was quick to thank all those who supported himself and the station over the years.

“A huge thank you to everyone who listened to TSN 1260,” Gazzola said. “It was an honour and pleasure to call the station home for the last five years. An absolute star-studded team of pros to be part of!”

A huge thank you to everyone who listened to TSN 1260. It was an honour & pleasure to call the station home for the last 5 years. An absolute star-studded team of pros to be part of! — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) June 14, 2023

Dustin Nielson of the Nielson Show, on the other hand, let fans know in a simple message that they will hear from him sooner than later.

This is extremely unfortunate news, as plenty of talented people are now out of work. Given their great work, however, they should have no issue finding new jobs in the very near future.