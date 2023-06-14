SportsHockeyOilers

TSN 1260 hosts speak out after Edmonton all-sports station shuts down

Jun 14 2023, 7:20 pm
Hosts of Edmonton’s TSN 1260 are speaking out after the station announced its permanent shutdown on Wednesday morning.

The station was an extremely popular one for sports fans in Edmonton, as it offered plenty of coverage on the city’s major sports teams the Oilers and Elk. Unfortunately, it is no longer, as Bell Media has decided to cut the station along with Calgary’s Funny 1060, Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Vancouver’s Funny 1040, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410, and London’s NewsTalk 1290.

Even with the news being very recent, several prominent figures from TSN 1260 have taken to social media to voice their thoughts, including Jason Gregor of The Jason Gregor Show.

“Times are a changing,” Gregor wrote. “TSN 1260 has decided to shut down. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from Connor Halley, Jason Strudwick, and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years.”

Another TSN member from Edmonton, Ryan Rishaug, a reporter for the Oilers, brought up how tough of a day it is for the many individuals who are now out of work.

“Really hard day for a lot of people at 1260,” Rishaug said. “Talented, amazing, awesome people who this town greatly appreciated. Has been a pleasure working alongside all of them. Thinking of them today.”

Meanwhile, Tom Gazzola, who served as the Oilers pre- and post-game host for 1260, was quick to thank all those who supported himself and the station over the years.

“A huge thank you to everyone who listened to TSN 1260,” Gazzola said. “It was an honour and pleasure to call the station home for the last five years. An absolute star-studded team of pros to be part of!”

Dustin Nielson of the Nielson Show, on the other hand, let fans know in a simple message that they will hear from him sooner than later.

This is extremely unfortunate news, as plenty of talented people are now out of work. Given their great work, however, they should have no issue finding new jobs in the very near future.

