Ex-Oilers link up for goal with Blues and fans are mad again

Last summer, one of the biggest stories concerning the Edmonton Oilers was the dual offer sheets to youngsters Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg from the St. Louis Blues.

It was the first time a team had ever been hit with two offer sheets at the same time and, rather than matching the offers and keeping the players, Oilers GM Stan Bowman decided to let St. Louis take both players in exchange for second and third-round draft picks in compensation.

Losing those two was a big blow for the team’s depth at both forward and defence, but it was fair to admit that they were pretty unproven at the NHL level. At the time of the offer sheets, Holloway had just nine goals and 18 points in 89 NHL games, while Broberg sat with two goals and 13 points in 81 games.

Oilers fans were disappointed but hopeful that this would wind up being a vast overpayment for the Blues. Well, one game into the new NHL season and the Blues are looking quite smart, as the two players combined for a goal against the Seattle Kraken, with Philip Broberg scoring in his debut and Holloway picking up an assist.

As you would expect, Oilers fans had plenty of thoughts after seeing the two former players get onto the scoresheet quickly.

Certainly not the type of thing you want to see from two players you decided to walk away from just a few months ago. Luckily, it does seem like the Oilers will have the last laugh as the Blues are not expected to be the Stanley Cup contender that Edmonton is setting up to be.

While Broberg and Holloway will try to help the Blues nab a playoff spot, Connor McDavid and company have their eyes set keenly on the Stanley Cup, and many experts have picked them as this year’s favourite.

We’ll see if the Oilers can take the fan base’s mind off Broberg/Holloway when they open up their regular-season schedule tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.