Ex-Oilers star Jordan Eberle is the NHL's newest captain

Former Edmonton Oiler sniper Jordan Eberle will be donning a C on his jersey for the 2024-25 season.

This afternoon, the Seattle Kraken took to X to announce that Eberle has been named as the second captain in franchise history.

Stitched in #SeaKraken history forever 🫡 The Seattle Kraken have named Jordan Eberle the second captain in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/3AKKexMvD6 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 8, 2024

“In addition to the effect that you have and the influence you have on any situation, leadership is all about the team,” said Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma. “It’s all about having the team mindset, concept… and the other individuals that you have on the team. That’s what a true leader is. And today, I think Jordan Eberle exemplifies that greatly for our team, for you guys, last year and going forward this year.”

Eberle has been a member of the Kraken since their inaugural season in 2021-22 and has been an assistant captain the entire time. The franchise has gone without a captain in each of the past two seasons after having Mark Giordano wear it in his first and only year with the team.

Eberle began his NHL career with the Oilers, who selected him 22nd overall in the 2008 draft. He wound up playing 507 games in an Oilers sweater, during which time he managed 165 goals and 382 points. His offensive totals have remained impressive since leaving Edmonton, as he now sits with 702 points in his career.

Following a disappointing playoff showing in 2017, the Oilers traded Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for Ryan Strome. He went on to spend four seasons on Long Island before being selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft.

While this will mark Eberle’s first time serving as a captain at the NHL level, he was also an assistant for five seasons with the Oilers.