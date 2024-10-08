Oilers sign Dermott to cheap one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers took to X this afternoon to announce that they have signed Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract. His deal will carry a $775,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

The Oilers needed some blue-line depth this season following the subtractions of Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg, and as a result, signed Dermott to a professional tryout offer (PTO) in early September.

Despite many PTOs being signed by general managers to simply help create more competition in training camp, Dermott impressed right from the get-go and essentially didn’t give the Oilers any chance but to offer him a deal. He even outperformed Josh Brown, who, despite signing a three-year deal this offseason, was placed on waivers just days ago.

Dermott, who has logged 329 games in the NHL, appeared in five preseason games with the Oilers. He managed a goal and an assist over that span while averaging north of 20 minutes in ice time. Last season saw him suit up for 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes, where he recorded two goals and seven points, along with 26 penalty minutes.

Given that the Oilers already have three well-established left-hand defencemen in Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse, and Brett Kulak, Dermott is a player who will likely spend some significant time in the press box, perhaps rotating in and out with right-shot Troy Stetcher from time to time. Nonetheless, he gives them an extra depth option in an area where they are quite thin.

The Oilers made a few other transactions this afternoon to create some cap space to sign Dermott. Evander Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve, while forwards Matt Savoie and Cameron Wright have been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors.