"Enough": McDavid done talking Oilers' Stanley Cup Final loss

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid isn’t interested in talking about last year’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

The devastating defeat would have weighed heavily on McDavid all summer long, as the 27-year-old phenom has yet to win it all at the NHL level. Now, with Amazon recently releasing their new docu-series titled FaceOff, he’s being forced to talk even more about it after one clip in particular of himself went viral.

McDavid, who has already been asked about the clip, seems to have had enough when it was brought up once again during a scrum this afternoon.

“Enough about last year. Enough about last year,” McDavid said. “It’s about this year. We’ve talked a lot about last year, lot of questions about it, lot of different things about last year. I’ve answered all of them, done everything, but we’re moving on. It’s about this year, it’s about this group in here.”

It’s certainly understandable why McDavid would feel this way, as it can’t be easy to relive what was the most devastating loss of his career. While he did go on to admit there were lessons he and his teammates can take away from it, it’s clear that they are turning their focus towards the upcoming 2024-25 season.

As disappointing as their loss to the Panthers was, McDavid and the Oilers have as good an opportunity as any around the league to win it all this coming year. Thanks to some big offseason additions, they are being viewed by many fans and media alike as the favourites amongst all 32 teams.

While there’s plenty of road to go, they’ll look to get things started on the right track tomorrow night in their season opener versus the Winnipeg Jets.