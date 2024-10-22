21 wicked events to check out in Edmonton this November

November has finally arrived in Edmonton, and while the days are getting shorter, there’s no shortage of incredible things to do this month.

From food festivals to craft fairs and the return of all our favourite winter activities, check out 21 fantastic events happening in the city this November.

What: UFC returns to Edmonton this November for its first Fight Night event since 2019. Don’t miss this match for the ages as No. 2 ranked former champion Brandon Moreno collides with No. 3 ranked Amir Albazi.

When: Saturday, November 2 at 3 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $127.70; get tickets here

What: This 18+ event showcases chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants. To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: November 8 and 9

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW

Cost: Tickets start at $25; get them here

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is on, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: Until November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

What: All is Bright 124 is a free outdoor winter festival hosted by the 124th Street business community that marks the start of the winter season in Edmonton. The event will feature a little something for everyone, including live music, street performers, fire dancers to keep things warm, and beverage gardens.

When: Saturday, November 16, from 4 to 8 pm

Where: 124th Street and 107 Avenue to 109th Avenue

What: Grab your jersey, head down to Rogers Place and cheer on the Oilers this November with many home games to check out!

When: Various dates through November

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates until November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $67; get tickets here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Check out the Capital City Vintage Market this November! Curators will be bringing various items from the 1950s-2000s, from band t-shirts and vintage dresses to kitchen and household decor.

When: November 15 and 16

Where: 6819 104th Street NW

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Discover the artistry of First Nation, Métis, and Inuit artisans, offering handcrafted, locally-made gifts at the River Cree Holiday Market. Enjoy live entertainment, savour Indigenous cuisine, and take free photos with Santa. This market offers a unique opportunity to support Indigenous artists while embracing the holiday spirit!

When: November 21 to 23

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino – 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Admission by donation — accepting personal hygiene and toiletry items

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime way to spend the day.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will take audiences on a journey through raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney on Ice presents: Magic in the Stars. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana, Aladdin, Wish and Cinderella, with other beloved Disney characters in these fun-filled performances.

When: November 21 to 24

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: Tickets start at $28; get them here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103A Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton.

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oil Kings this month as they play several home games at Rogers Place! It’s a fun atmosphere, and the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

When: Various dates in November

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $24.25; get tickets here

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this November, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: Head to Old Strathcona this November for Winter Whyte Light Up! McIntyre Park will turn into a winter wonderland with free family-friendly activities along the block, with live music and street performers. Plus, there will be plenty of hot drinks and winter treats available for purchase, as well as fire pits to keep you warm!

When: November 30

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Enchanted Parties presents The Yule Ball, a magical 18+ event where elegance meets fantasy. Dress in your finest attire or fantasy-inspired costumes, walk the red carpet, enjoy magical hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, and dance the night away in a DJ-led party!

When: November 16 at 6 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $155.76; get tickets here

What: Returning for its sixth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 28 to December 15

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: Starts at $23.23; get tickets here