10 incredible events coming to Edmonton this June

June has finally arrived, and boy, does summer look good on Edmonton.

From summer sports to festivals, here are 10 things you won’t want to miss out on this month.

What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: June 16 to 17

Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here

What: This one-day event is a chance for the plant-based community to gather and celebrate vegan food, products, and lifestyle.

When: June 24 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Borden Park

What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking to win a home game at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: June 11 and June 25

Cost: Get tickets here

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Cost: Varies

What: Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will be in Edmonton from June 8 to 11. The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors. There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated entirely on renewable energy.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 8 to 11

Cost: Free admission, and $79.10 for a single day all day ride pass

What: This market is perfect for those who love shopping at local businesses. More than 45 small businesses will be at the market to showcase their unique and creative products, and there’s a variety of options. There will also be a photo-op and workshops, and swag bags for the first 20 people in line.

Where: Evario Events Centre — 950 Parsons Road SW

When: June 10

Cost: Free to attend

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

When: June 15 to 24

Cost: Varies; get them here

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

When: May 25 to June 4

Cost: Free

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from June 13 to 18, then again from June 27 to 30

Cost: Get tickets here