11 fantastic events coming to Edmonton this July

Summer has officially arrived and festival season is in full swing here in Edmonton.
From K-Days to festivals celebrating anime, street performers, Jamaican jerk and more, check out 11 incredible events happening in Edmonton this month:
K-Days
What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days festival, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: July 21 to 31
Tickets: TBD; get them here
Animethon 2023
What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as various related activities such as gaming, costume contests, and more.
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
When: July 14 to 16
Tickets: Start at $35 for single-day admission; get them here
Edmonton International Street Performers Festival
What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!
Where: Churchill Square
When: July 6 to 17
Tickets: Free admission
Edmonton Jerk Festival
What: One of the most popular food-focused days in the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, and more.
When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Queen Mary Park
Taste of Edmonton
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
Where: July 20 to 30
When: Churchill Square
Tickets: Get food tickets here
Grindstone Comedy Festival
What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.
Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues
When: July 5 to 9
Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here
Whyte Avenue Art Walk
What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.
Where: On Whyte Avenue
When: July 7 to 9
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.
Where: Kinsmen Park
When: July 14 and 16
Tickets: Start at $79; get them here
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.
When: June 30 to September 15
Monster Jam
What: Who doesn’t love monster trucks!? This is an unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans and it returns to Rogers Place on July 22 and 23. At Monster Jam, athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Where: Rogers Place
When: July 22 to 23
Tickets: Start at $39.90; get them here
Volleyball Beach Pro World Tour
What: The Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge, which features some of the best beach volleyball players in the world, will stop in Edmonton from July 20 to 23. The event features beach volleyball games with Olympic athletes, live music, and a festival-like atmosphere guaranteed to keep you entertained day and night.
When: July 20 to 23
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
Tickets: Get them here