11 fantastic events coming to Edmonton this July

Summer has officially arrived and festival season is in full swing here in Edmonton.

From K-Days to festivals celebrating anime, street performers, Jamaican jerk and more, check out 11 incredible events happening in Edmonton this month:

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days festival, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 21 to 31

Tickets: TBD; get them here

What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as various related activities such as gaming, costume contests, and more.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

When: July 14 to 16

Tickets: Start at $35 for single-day admission; get them here

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: One of the most popular food-focused days in the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, and more.

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Queen Mary Park

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: July 20 to 30

When: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues

When: July 5 to 9

Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

Where: On Whyte Avenue

When: July 7 to 9

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: July 14 and 16

Tickets: Start at $79; get them here

What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.

When: June 30 to September 15

What: Who doesn’t love monster trucks!? This is an unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans and it returns to Rogers Place on July 22 and 23. At Monster Jam, athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Where: Rogers Place

When: July 22 to 23

Tickets: Start at $39.90; get them here

What: The Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge, which features some of the best beach volleyball players in the world, will stop in Edmonton from July 20 to 23. The event features beach volleyball games with Olympic athletes, live music, and a festival-like atmosphere guaranteed to keep you entertained day and night.

When: July 20 to 23

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: Get them here