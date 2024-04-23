WAKE ME UP: Evanescence is coming to Edmonton this fall on new tour

Time to break out your darkest eyeliner because iconic rockers Evanescence are coming to Edmonton.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform at Rogers Place on Sunday, October 20, along with special guests, for an all-ages performance.

It is Evanescence’s first headline tour in 15 years, and they will be stopping in several Canadian cities, including Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evanescence (@evanescenceofficial)

Evanescence recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their smash debut album, Fallen, which delighted fans with timeless hits like “Bring Me to Life,” “Going Under” and “My Immortal.” The group has also received nominations for a Brit Award, three American Music Awards, and five MTV Video Music Awards.

Singer and keyboardist Amy Lee fronts the band, which also includes members Tim McCord, Will Hunt, Troy McLawhorn, and Emma Anzai. Evanescence has released five albums and sold over 31 million copies throughout the 30 years since its founding in 1994.

Joining Evanescence as special guests across Canada are post-grunge/metal rockers Halestorm and alternative sister trio The Warning.

When: October 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 am.