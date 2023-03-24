Edmontonians are swapping stories as the Mindbender begins to be dismantled

A recently shared photo of the Mindbender being dismantled has many Edmontonians swapping stories about their experiences on the ride.

Earlier this year, Galaxyland confirmed the closure of the Mindbender, the world’s largest indoor triple-loop roller coaster, which was introduced when the park opened in 1985. The ride’s retirement comes as the park undergoes a Hasbro-themed transformation.

A photo of the roller coaster being taken apart piece-by-piece shared to Reddit has accumulated more than 100 comments, with many people reminiscing on their time on the ride.

“This was my favourite Rollercoaster anywhere. That initial fall to the left was terrifying,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “I still cannot believe my eyes. I never, never actually expected this to happen. Lot of good memories of that ride.”

“I’m from rural Alberta. And it didn’t seem like any trip to the city was complete without a ride on the MB. My favourite memories of it was forcing people who didn’t like rollercoasters on it at least once. Good times,” added another.

The Monopoly Railroad Train and Hungry Hungry Hippos-themed bumper cars are just a few of the rides that have been transformed into Hasbro’s most iconic games. Phase one of the redevelopment opened last December, with the second phase to open sometime this year.