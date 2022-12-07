Galaxyland is having its Hasbro grand opening and it looks sweet

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The iconic Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall is holding its grand opening to mark the transformation of the amusement park into a Hasbro-themed wonderland.

The event will be held at 11 am on December 17 and will kick off a week-long celebration leading to the holidays that reveals the completion of the first phase of Canada’s first Hasbro-themed Park.

Once it’s fully completed, a total of three and a half acres of rides will be transformed into an amusement park fun zone for all fans of Hasbro by 2023.

“We’re thrilled for the opening celebration of Galaxyland Powered by Hasbro and to continue our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands,” said Matt Proulx, vice president of location-based entertainment at Hasbro in a news release.

“Parents, grandparents, and kids of all ages recognize the iconic brands this amusement park showcases and our immense brand-building capabilities through unique and exciting real-life experiences,” Proulx added.

Over a dozen rides have been converted to some of Hasbro’s most iconic brands, including the new vibrant Play-Doh Party Space Pad and Monopoly Railroad Train.

The completion of the first significant phase of the park includes a ton of Hasbro brands, including Trouble Twist, Hungry Hungry Hippos Feeding Frenzy adult bumper cars, Sorry! Sliders Bumper Cars, Play-Doh Dizzy Doh-Dohs, and wall games that include the iconic Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly, and Operation game brands.

There will also be daily prize giveaways on-site, mascot meet-and-greets, face painting, and many on-site activities to kick off the new and exciting attractions this month.

If you can’t get enough of the toy-themed rides, you’re in luck. The second phase of Galaxyland Powered by Hasbro is set to be completed in 2023.