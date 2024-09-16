To outsiders, Edmonton may seem a little rough around the edges, but as locals love to point out, once you scratch the surface, there’s a treasure trove of fantastic food, events, nature, art, and hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

One of the things that makes it the most spectacular, however, is the people. A user posted to r/Edmonton on Reddit to highlight the “little things” they appreciate about the city, and dozens of people chimed in almost immediately to share their experiences with Edmontonians’ kind and down-to-earth nature.

“I’ve lived in over a dozen different cities, both much larger and much smaller than Edmonton. Never have I lived anywhere with neighbours who are more neighbourly or even strangers who are more polite/considerate/helpful,” the user wrote.

“I’m not sure what exactly it is about this city, but the Edmonton area has well over a million people living in it, and my neighbours and co-workers have been so much kinder here than in cities half or even less than half of the size of this one.”

“I know this town isn’t without problems, but it’s a pretty great place to call home. I love this city, warts and all!”

Plenty of other Edmontonians shared the exact same sentiment. Here are some of our favourite responses:

What are the “little things” that you appreciate about Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.