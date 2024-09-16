Motorists east of Edmonton are being told to look out for snakes

If you plan on driving in two areas just outside of Edmonton, be on the lookout for some snakes slithering across the roads.

Alberta Parks has issued an advisory for Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area and Miquelon Lake Provincial Park, east and southeast of Edmonton, respectively, due to garter snakes on the roadways.

“Please watch for and avoid the garter snakes on our roadways. Due to migrating back to their local hibernacula, snakes will be crossing and stopping on roads more often during the fall season,” the advisory stated.

You might also like: This $12M home is the most expensive for sale in Edmonton right now

There are huge snake pits in Canada that you can visit and watch snakes slither

"Limited winter": Here's what Edmontonians would change about the city forever

If you spot one (or a few) slithering around in those areas, there’s no reason to fear them–while they may try and bite you if you pick them up, they are not poisonous and have tiny teeth that probably won’t break your skin.

If you are itching for more snake content, you can slither over to this piece about a spot in Canada with huge snake pits to visit and watch snakes slither.