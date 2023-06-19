This bridge could become an iconic new piece of Edmonton's cityscape (RENDERINGS)

There are plans to build a bridge across McDougal Hill Road in downtown Edmonton that will create a stunning new part of the cityscape, but it looks like we could be waiting a while.

In the meantime, we can dream, right?

Giving some Columbia Icefields Sky Walk vibes, the 100th Street Pedestrian Bridge would provide a safe and continuous link over McDougall Hill Road along the edge of downtown, positioned between MacDonald Drive and the Funicular.

In addition to creating a critical link for pedestrians and cyclists, the bridge would create public access to some of the most gorgeous views of the river valley and become a new downtown gathering space. People already flock to this area to take in the river valley views, and this bridge would make it even better.

The bridge deck would extend far out over the riverbank with unobstructed views north and south to create a unique sense of levitation.

It was identified in several city plans, including the Downtown Public Places Plan, which calls for space improvements to create a greener, healthier, and more family-friendly downtown.

The preliminary design for the bridge was completed earlier this year; however, funding was not provided for the bridge during the 2023-2026 Capital Budget deliberations.

Sadly, it seems like we’ll be waiting quite some time for the pedestrian bridge as there is no timeline for any further design or construction.