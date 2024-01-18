4 best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Edmonton

We love to hear those magic words: “all-you-can-eat.”

Luckily, Edmonton has plenty of restaurants where the sky is the limit, and you can eat and drink your way through a menu of hundreds of dishes in a single sitting.

We asked Edmontonians to share their favourite all-you-can-eat and buffet spots in the city, and the responses were so drool-worthy.

If you want your next meal out to be the feast to end all feasts, here are some of the best all-you-can-eat spots in YEG.

While vegan restaurant Padmanadi’s buffet is held less frequently than others, it’s absolutely worth the wait. The restaurant offers plant-based takes on favourites such as ginger beef, kung pao chicken, and tons of Indonesian dishes.

Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

River Cree offers a ton of different buffets throughout the week, including prime rib, barbecue, crab legs and other seafood. No matter what you want to load up on, there’ll be an all-you-can-eat sitch for you.

Address: 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

If you’re a lover of Japanese cuisine, Sushi Toshi has you covered. With dozens of all-you-can-eat sushi dishes, noodles, soups, and more, you certainly won’t leave hungry.

Address: 13619 St Albert Trail NW, Edmonton

Edmonton’s “best and biggest” buffet comes in the form of Yang Ming, a huge 14,000-square-foot spot with over 100 different dishes to choose from, including ginger beef, sweet and sour pork, salads, sushi and desserts.

Address: 3414 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

