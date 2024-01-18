4 best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Edmonton
We love to hear those magic words: “all-you-can-eat.”
Luckily, Edmonton has plenty of restaurants where the sky is the limit, and you can eat and drink your way through a menu of hundreds of dishes in a single sitting.
We asked Edmontonians to share their favourite all-you-can-eat and buffet spots in the city, and the responses were so drool-worthy.
If you want your next meal out to be the feast to end all feasts, here are some of the best all-you-can-eat spots in YEG.
View this post on Instagram
Padmanadi
View this post on Instagram
While vegan restaurant Padmanadi’s buffet is held less frequently than others, it’s absolutely worth the wait. The restaurant offers plant-based takes on favourites such as ginger beef, kung pao chicken, and tons of Indonesian dishes.
Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton
River Cree Resort & Casino
View this post on Instagram
River Cree offers a ton of different buffets throughout the week, including prime rib, barbecue, crab legs and other seafood. No matter what you want to load up on, there’ll be an all-you-can-eat sitch for you.
Address: 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Sushi Toshi
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a lover of Japanese cuisine, Sushi Toshi has you covered. With dozens of all-you-can-eat sushi dishes, noodles, soups, and more, you certainly won’t leave hungry.
Address: 13619 St Albert Trail NW, Edmonton
Yang Ming Buffet
Edmonton’s “best and biggest” buffet comes in the form of Yang Ming, a huge 14,000-square-foot spot with over 100 different dishes to choose from, including ginger beef, sweet and sour pork, salads, sushi and desserts.
Address: 3414 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton