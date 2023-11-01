A MASSIVE ice wall and festival is coming to downtown Edmonton

Add another thing to your list of things to do in Edmonton: the massive ice climbing wall and YEG Ice Fest is returning this winter, this time in a new location with an exciting international competition.

From February 16 to 19, 2024, the YEG Ice Fest and UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships will take place downtown in the ICE District. The Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) and OEG Sports & Entertainment made the announcement earlier today.

This will be the first time the Ice Climbing World Cup Finals will be hosted outside of Europe.

You might also like: Trudeau's carbon tax exemptions are causing drama and western provinces are mad

Alberta lake named one of the best ice fishing spots in Canada

7 things to do in Edmonton this November that are totally free

“Edmonton is the ideal place for this international event, with world-class outdoor climbing to be found just a few hours away in the Canadian Rocky Mountains,” OEG Sports & Entertainment said in a news release.

The ice wall, which was previously set up at the Edmonton Ski Club, made its debut in 2021 and has become a fixture for winter outdoor enthusiasts in YEG. It’ll open to the public downtown in mid-December, weather permitting, and will be larger than previous years at 18 metres high.

Winter enthusiasts will have the opportunity to try their hands at ice climbing; no climbing experience is required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegaccicewall)

In February, the four-day festival and World Championship event will feature international competitions, community competitions, clinics led by ice climbers and gear demonstrations. There will also be activities, a winter market, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

Tickets for the championships and the YEG Ice Festival, including VIP experiences, will be available on November 28 on Ticketmaster.

YEG Ice Fest and UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships

When: February 16 to 19, 2024

Where: ICE District