Edmonton is forecast to be hotter than Arizona but a cool down is near

Edmonton is about to enjoy a warm-up with Alberta’s capital city forecast to be warmer than some spots in Arizona soon.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, a blast of warm air is on the way, with a gorgeous daytime high of 12°C for Monday and a stunning high of 24°C for Tuesday. Keep those shorts and sunscreen handy, cause Tuesday is shaping up to be a dreamy one!

As we near the end of the work week and roll into the weekend, the wildly warm temperatures fade away, with the chance of rain showers or flurries in the forecast for Thursday evening and Friday.

According to the forecast for Phoenix, Arizona from the National Weather Service, that desert city is set to see a high of around 23°C (74°F) on Tuesday.

It’s even chillier in the city of Sedona, Arizona with the National Weather Service calling for a high of around 18°C (64°F) on Tuesday.

