It’s chalked full of prehistoric wonders and stunning landscapes, and soon you’ll have to pay for parking in some well-known spots in Drumheller.

A paid parking program is being put in place for the popular tourism town starting May 1 and will be in effect from 9 am to 9 pm daily until October 31.

The town says on its website that paid parking will be required for select spots, all of which will be indicated by HotSpot Parking signs, with parking lots landing at $2 an hour, street parking at $2.50 an hour and day parking at $20.

You might also like: A gorgeous spot in Alberta just got a huge shoutout from Forbes

"Will make a difference": Alberta reveals changes to try and lower electricity prices

Calgarians share the wildest things they've experienced in the city and they're iconic

Individuals with a visible parking placard for persons with disabilities may park in designated disability parking spaces for free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Drumheller (@traveldrumheller)

The Town of Drumheller added that paid parking fees in designated paid parking lots will be located at:

Badlands Community Facility parking lot

Hoodoos parking lot

Rotary Park (World’s Largest Dinosaur) parking lot

Street parking along Riverside Drive E

Suspension Bridge parking lot

Town-owned parking lot on 1st Street E

Town-owned parking lot on 2nd Avenue W

Town-owned parking lot on the corner of 2nd Street W and Riverside

Fines for parking violations

The revenue streams listed above provide the Town of Drumheller with funds collected and then allocated to improvement projects throughout the Drumheller Valley.

Under the Town of Drumheller Traffic Bylaw 10.22, the fine for a parking violation is $50.

Residents and property owners within the Town of Drumheller will be eligible to apply for a free residential parking permit, with these registrations being managed through HotSpot Parking.