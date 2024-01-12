Brrrr: Edmonton is one of the coldest places on Earth today

January in Edmonton can be chilly, and the city has been blasted with especially cruel temperatures this week thanks to a polar vortex.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, plenty of spots in Canada were on the list for coldest places on the planet on Friday, January 12, 2024, including YEG.

The coldest place on the planet today is Watson Lake, Yukon, with a brutal -48ºC, and factor in the wind chill, it’s a mind-numbing -57°C. Second place goes to Mayo, Yukon, at -47°C, while third and fourth place goes to Carmacks, Yukon, and High Level, Alberta, both at -46°C.

Just outside of the top 10 coldest places on Earth today was Edmonton, which was 11th on the list, with a temperature of -45°C Friday morning, and when you throw in the wind chill value, it shot up to -55°C.

Extreme cold warnings are currently in place for much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, BC, and Manitoba, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the Edmonton region that “temperatures ranging from -40 to -48°C, and wind chill values near -55°C” for Saturday and Sunday morning.

“Patches of dense ice fog are possible, especially near communities,” the ECCC noted, adding that temperatures and wind chills are forecast to warm up somewhat early next week.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.