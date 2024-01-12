The ENTIRE top 10 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

January in Canada can be chilly, and parts of the country have been blasted with especially cruel temperatures this week thanks to a polar vortex.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, the entire list of the top 10 coldest places on the planet on Friday, January 12, 2024, were in Canada.

The coldest place on the planet today is Watson Lake, Yukon, with a brutal -48ºC, and factor in the wind chill, it’s a mind-numbing -57°C. Second place goes to Mayo, Yukon, at -47°C, while third and fourth place goes to Carmacks, Yukon, and High Level, Alberta, both at -46°C.

The capital of Alberta, Edmonton, was 11th on the list, with a temperature of -45°C Friday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are currently in place for much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, BC, and Manitoba, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning that “temperatures ranging from -40 to -48°C, and wind chill values near -55°C” for some areas, and wind chills could even be a bit colder in open and exposed areas.

