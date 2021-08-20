NewsWeather

Keep your umbrella handy: Edmonton weather for weekend of August 20 to 22

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 20 2021, 10:32 am
Keep your umbrella handy: Edmonton weather for weekend of August 20 to 22
Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

If you are venturing outdoors this weekend in Edmonton, keep your umbrella handy! Here’s Edmonton’s weather for August 20 to 22.

From Friday to Sunday there’s no escaping a chance of rain at some point each day, according to Environment Canada.

Edmonton weather August

Environment Canada

Friday is expected to reach a high of 20°C, with a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 8°C is forecasted. 

Get out your sunnies for Saturday, with a high of 22°C and mainly sunny until the evening with a 60% chance of showers and an overnight low of 11°C.  

The Sunday scaries are sure to hit with what Environment Canada is forecasting, with periods of rain and a high of 15°C, with rain into the evening and an overnight low of 9°C.

So there you have it. Get out and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and maybe curl up with a book and a blanket Sunday and enjoy the rain.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT