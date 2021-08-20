Keep your umbrella handy: Edmonton weather for weekend of August 20 to 22
If you are venturing outdoors this weekend in Edmonton, keep your umbrella handy! Here’s Edmonton’s weather for August 20 to 22.
From Friday to Sunday there’s no escaping a chance of rain at some point each day, according to Environment Canada.
Friday is expected to reach a high of 20°C, with a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 8°C is forecasted.
Get out your sunnies for Saturday, with a high of 22°C and mainly sunny until the evening with a 60% chance of showers and an overnight low of 11°C.
The Sunday scaries are sure to hit with what Environment Canada is forecasting, with periods of rain and a high of 15°C, with rain into the evening and an overnight low of 9°C.
So there you have it. Get out and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and maybe curl up with a book and a blanket Sunday and enjoy the rain.