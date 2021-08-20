If you are venturing outdoors this weekend in Edmonton, keep your umbrella handy! Here’s Edmonton’s weather for August 20 to 22.

From Friday to Sunday there’s no escaping a chance of rain at some point each day, according to Environment Canada.

Friday is expected to reach a high of 20° C, with a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 8° C is forecasted.

Get out your sunnies for Saturday, with a high of 22° C and mainly sunny until the evening with a 60% chance of showers and an overnight low of 11° C.

The Sunday scaries are sure to hit with what Environment Canada is forecasting, with periods of rain and a high of 15° C, with rain into the evening and an overnight low of 9° C.

So there you have it. Get out and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and maybe curl up with a book and a blanket Sunday and enjoy the rain.